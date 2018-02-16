Disney Hot Wheels Coming Soon

A new series of Disney themed Hot Wheels cars will be coming soon, which will include many different characters like Winnie the Pooh, ‘Frozen’s’ Elsa, Mickey Mouse and more. These will be released later this year and continue to expand the deal between Disney and Mattel, who have previously made Hot Wheels based on Marvel and Star Wars characters.

The launch line-up will include Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Mike Wazowski (from Monsters Inc.), Elsa (from Frozen), Maleficent (from Snow White) and Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas).

“When creating a Hot Wheels character car, we carefully consider how to merge elements of real-life vehicles with those of fictional characters to bring the car to life in creative and fun ways that we know will appeal to kids and collectors alike,” added Hot Wheels design manager Bryan Benedict. “With the new Mickey Mouse car from our Disney Character Car line, Mickey has an iconic look that our team reimagined as the quintessential sports car, with a heavy circular theme carried throughout the entire vehicles design, reflective of his famous ears.”

Here are some concept art for each of the new vehicles: